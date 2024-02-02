What channel is the Reese’s Senior Bowl on? 5 Oregon Ducks, 2 Oregon State Beavers featured

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama.

With a record five Oregon football players at Saturday's annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game, the contest is a must-watch for Ducks fans interested in how alums fare outside Eugene.

Leading the way is Bo Nix, Oregon’s starting quarterback for the last two seasons and a third-place finisher for the Heisman Trophy in 2023. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns last season and is widely regarded as a first-round pick.

On defense, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, cornerback Khyree Jackson and safety Evan Williams also accepted invites to compete in the Senior Bowl.

Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson also accepted an invitation to compete in the weeklong showcase, and he had an impressive day and a half of practice but reportedly aggravated a hamstring injury during practice Wednesday and will sit out the game.

Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo and Taliese Fuaga are also set to play.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

National tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford of Minnesota (88) can’t make a catch with tight defense from National defensive back and former Oregon player Evan Williams (3) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama.

What channel is the Senior Bowl on?

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV (free trial)

Who are the announcers for the Senior Bowl?

Play-by-play: Andrew Siciliano

Analysts: Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis

Sideline: Tom Pelissero

What time does the Senior Bowl start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Start time: 10 a.m.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: How to watch the Senior Bowl: Time, TV schedule, streaming