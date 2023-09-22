What channel is Purdue vs. Wisconsin on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 Big Ten game

Purdue football has not beaten Wisconsin in its last 16 tries, with the Boilermakers' last win coming in 2003. New coach Ryan Walters' first opportunity to take down the Badgers comes Friday, when Wisconsin enters Ross-Ade Stadium to open Purdue's Big Ten schedule.

Both teams brought in new coaches in the offseason, with the Badgers hiring Luke Fickell from Cincinnati and Purdue hiring Walters from Illinois. Both have gotten off to somewhat shaky starts, with Purdue sitting at 1-2 with losses to Fresno State and Syracuse, and Wisconsin sitting at 2-1 with a loss to No. 24 Washington State.

Purdue committed four turnovers in its loss to Syracuse last week, and Wisconsin caught five interceptions last week against Georgia Southern. To end the long drought, Purdue will look to cut down on those mistakes against a tough Badgers defense.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue take on Wisconsin, including start time, streaming info, and more.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Purdue on today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: FoxSports.com/Fox Sports app; Fubo (free trial)

Wisconsin vs. Purdue will air live on FS1. The game will be available to stream at FoxSports.com or on the Fox Sports app with a subscription, as well as through Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Wisconsin vs. Purdue start?

Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Wisconsin vs. Purdue will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19

Spread: Wisconsin (-6)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225 | Purdue +180

Purdue 2023 schedule

Date Opponent/Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Fresno State 39, Purdue 35 Saturday, Sept. 9 Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Syracuse 35, Purdue 20 Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 22 Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Wisconsin 2023 schedule

Date Opponent/Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 24 Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14 Friday, Sept. 22 at Purdue* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 22 Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 2 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Minnesota* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

