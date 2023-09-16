What channel is Purdue vs. Syracuse on today? Time, TV schedule for Boilermakers' matchup

Purdue will face off against Syracuse Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, its final game before the start of the Big Ten portion of its schedule.

The Boilermakers bounced back from a disappointing season-opening loss to Fresno State — Purdue's first game under coach Ryan Walters — to go on the road and defeat Virginia Tech 24-17 and improve to 1-1 on the season. Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the victory. The Boilermakers also picked off Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells twice, while holding the Hokies to only 286 total yards.

Purdue and Syracuse played last season in an entertaining back-and-forth game that featured two touchdowns in the final 51 seconds, including a 25-yard Oronde Gadsden II touchdown catch with seven seconds remaining that gave the Orange a 32-29 victory.

Syracuse and coach Dino Babers bring back several key pieces from a team that finished 7-6 and made a bowl for just the second time since 2013. Quarterback Garrett Shrader, who connected with Gadsden for that late touchdown in the 2022 matchup, has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 543 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while adding 71 yards on 11 carries on the ground. Though it came against lower-level competition — Colgate and Western Michigan — the Orange won their first two games this season by a combined 113-7 margin.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Purdue vs. Syracuse today?

Purdue vs. Syracuse will air on NBC, which began broadcasting Big Ten games this season as part of a media rights deal with the conference. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the game from the booth while Kathryn Tappen will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Purdue vs. Syracuse start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Purdue vs. Syracuse is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue vs. Syracuse betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 14.

Spread: Syracuse (-2.5)

Over/under: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Syracuse -135, Purdue +115

Purdue 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Fresno State L, 39-35 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Virginia Tech W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Syracuse — Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Wisconsin* — Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Illinois* — Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 24 Iowa* — Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* — Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE — Saturday, Oct. 28 at Nebraska* — Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 2 Michigan* — Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota* — Saturday, Nov. 18 at Northwestern* — Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Indiana* — Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game —

Syracuse 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Colgate W, 65-0 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan W, 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Purdue — Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Army — Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 22 Clemson* — Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 18 North Carolina* — Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 3 Florida State* — Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE — Thursday, Oct. 26 at Virginia Tech* — Friday, Nov. 3 at Boston College* — Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Pittsburgh (Yankee Stadium)* — Saturday, Nov. 18 at Georgia Tech* — Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Wake Forest* — Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game —

