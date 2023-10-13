What channel is Purdue vs. Ohio State? Time, TV schedule for Peacock-exclusive game

Purdue football hosts Ohio State on Saturday with the Boilermakers thinking upset over the third-ranked Buckeyes.

Purdue is 2-4 (1-2 Big Ten) after last week's 20-14 loss at Iowa. Purdue defeated Virginia Tech on the road in non-conference play and beat Illinois two weeks ago in its best performance of the season.

It's same old, same old for Ohio State, which comes to Ross-Ade Stadium 5-0 after last week's victory over Maryland.

Here is what to know to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State Saturday, including time, date, streaming information, and more:

What channel is Purdue vs. Ohio State on?

Purdue will play Ohio State on Peacock, the third straight week the Boilermakers have been streamed on the NBC service.

What time does Purdue vs. Ohio State start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: Noon, ET

Purdue's Week 6 game vs. the Buckeyes is scheduled to kick off a noon ET from Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue vs. Ohio State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13.

Spread: Ohio State (-19.5)

Over/under: 51.5

Money line: Ohio State -1400/Purdue +800

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: How to watch Purdue football vs. Ohio State