What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern on today? Time, TV schedule for Boilermakers game

Purdue is on a quest to play Spoilermaker in the Big Ten in Week 12.

The Boilermakers delayed Minnesota's quest to six wins (and bowl eligibility) last week with a 49-30 win in West Lafayette. Now it's hoping to do the same thing to 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

Despite a tough first season for Ryan Walters and company, the Boilermakers are hoping to close out their season strong. Though they can't become bowl eligible (but could make a bowl if enough teams don't qualify), they can win three straight to end the regular season, stopping or delaying other teams from becoming bowl eligible. And isn't that what conference play is all about?

Quarterback Hudson Card played his best game as a Boilermaker in Week 11, completing 17 of 25 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and, most importantly, no interceptions in the 49-30 win. He'll look to carry that momentum on the road this week.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Purdue and Northwestern will play from Evanston, Illinois on the Big Ten Network, a Fox network.

Streaming options for the game include Fox's dedicated streaming app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Purdue vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: Noon ET

The Boilermakers and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off at noon ET.

Purdue vs. Northwestern betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 16.

Spread: Purdue (-3)

Over/under : 46.5 points

Moneyline: Purdue -150 | Northwestern +125

Purdue football schedule 2023

Northwestern football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 20 Duke 38, Northwestern 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34 (OT)* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 7 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 Northwestern 23, Howard 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9* Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern 33, Maryland 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Illinois*

