What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern football on? Streaming, odds, storylines
Purdue football visits Northwestern in Big Ten action on Saturday.
The Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5) broke a four-game losing skid with an offensive explosion against Minnesota. Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. both exceeded 100 rushing yards, and Hudson Card led an efficient passing game. The Boilermakers rank 13th in Big Ten Conference games defensively (allowing 31.4 points and 381.3 yards).
Northwestern (5-5, 3-4) wants a victory to become bowl eligible for interim coach David Braun. The Wildcats have alternated wins and losses all season, and are coming off a victory over Wisconsin. The Wildcats have trouble protecting their quarterbacks (33 sacks allowed, leading to a paltry 78.1 rushing yards per conference game) and getting to opposing QBs (registering just 11).
Purdue has won the last two matchups and owns a 53-33-1 all-time series edge.
Purdue football start time
Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
What channel is Purdue football vs. Northwestern on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 381 and 871, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue football betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Northwestern by 1.5 points (NU has 6-4 against the spread, covering its last 4 games; Purdue is 4-6 ATS, covering its last 2 games)
Over/under: 48.5 total points (5 Northwestern games have gone over, but just 1 of its past 5; 5 Purdue games have over, with 1 push and 4 under)
Moneyline: Northwestern -120, Purdue +100
Purdue football leaders
Season totals
Devin Mockobee (711 rushing yards, 5 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (508 rushing yards, 7 TDs); Hudson Card (58.6% completions, 2,112 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs); Deion Burks (36 catches, 14.7 yards per, 7 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (31 catches, 11.6 yards per, 2 TDs); Sanoussi Kane (70 tackles, 6 for loss); Dillon Thieneman (88 tackles, 3 INTs); Nic Scourton (44 tackles, 13 for loss, 8 sacks); Kydran Jenkins (46 tackles, 13.5 loss, 7 sacks).
Northwestern players to watch
Season totals
Cam Porter (454 rushing yards, 3.7 per carry, 2 TDs; 15 catches, 1 TD); Ben Bryant (60.4% completions, 1,121 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs); Cam Johnson (40 catches, 11.8 yards per, 3 TDs); Bryce Kirtz (36 catches, 14.6 yards per, 4 TDs); Bryce Gallagher (88 tackles); Xander Muller (80 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks); Aidan Hubbard (7 sacks).
Purdue football weather
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Evanston on Saturday.
Purdue football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
Nov. 4
at Michigan
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
Nov. 18
at Northwestern
Noon, BTN
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
Noon, BTN
Northwestern football schedule
Sept. 3
at Rutgers
L, 24-7
Sept. 9
vs. UTEP
W, 38-7
Sept. 16
at Duke
L, 38-14
Sept. 23
vs. Minnesota
W, 37-34, OT
Sept. 30
vs, Penn State
L, 41-13
Oct. 7
vs. Howard
W, 23-20
Oct. 21
at Nebraska
L, 17-9
Oct. 28
vs. Maryland
W, 33-27
Nov. 4
vs. Iowa (in Chicago)
L, 10-7
Nov. 11
vs. Wisconsin
W, 24-10
Nov. 18
vs. Purdue
Noon, BTN
Nov. 25
at Illinois
3:30 p.m., BTN
