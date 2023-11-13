What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern football on? Streaming, odds, storylines

Purdue football visits Northwestern in Big Ten action on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5) broke a four-game losing skid with an offensive explosion against Minnesota. Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. both exceeded 100 rushing yards, and Hudson Card led an efficient passing game. The Boilermakers rank 13th in Big Ten Conference games defensively (allowing 31.4 points and 381.3 yards).

Northwestern (5-5, 3-4) wants a victory to become bowl eligible for interim coach David Braun. The Wildcats have alternated wins and losses all season, and are coming off a victory over Wisconsin. The Wildcats have trouble protecting their quarterbacks (33 sacks allowed, leading to a paltry 78.1 rushing yards per conference game) and getting to opposing QBs (registering just 11).

Purdue has won the last two matchups and owns a 53-33-1 all-time series edge.

Purdue football start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Northwestern on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 381 and 871, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Northwestern by 1.5 points (NU has 6-4 against the spread, covering its last 4 games; Purdue is 4-6 ATS, covering its last 2 games)

Over/under: 48.5 total points (5 Northwestern games have gone over, but just 1 of its past 5; 5 Purdue games have over, with 1 push and 4 under)

Moneyline: Northwestern -120, Purdue +100

Purdue football leaders

Season totals

Devin Mockobee (711 rushing yards, 5 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (508 rushing yards, 7 TDs); Hudson Card (58.6% completions, 2,112 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs); Deion Burks (36 catches, 14.7 yards per, 7 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (31 catches, 11.6 yards per, 2 TDs); Sanoussi Kane (70 tackles, 6 for loss); Dillon Thieneman (88 tackles, 3 INTs); Nic Scourton (44 tackles, 13 for loss, 8 sacks); Kydran Jenkins (46 tackles, 13.5 loss, 7 sacks).

Northwestern players to watch

Season totals

Cam Porter (454 rushing yards, 3.7 per carry, 2 TDs; 15 catches, 1 TD); Ben Bryant (60.4% completions, 1,121 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs); Cam Johnson (40 catches, 11.8 yards per, 3 TDs); Bryce Kirtz (36 catches, 14.6 yards per, 4 TDs); Bryce Gallagher (88 tackles); Xander Muller (80 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks); Aidan Hubbard (7 sacks).

Purdue football weather

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Evanston on Saturday.

Purdue football schedule

Northwestern football schedule

Sept. 3 at Rutgers L, 24-7 Sept. 9 vs. UTEP W, 38-7 Sept. 16 at Duke L, 38-14 Sept. 23 vs. Minnesota W, 37-34, OT Sept. 30 vs, Penn State L, 41-13 Oct. 7 vs. Howard W, 23-20 Oct. 21 at Nebraska L, 17-9 Oct. 28 vs. Maryland W, 33-27 Nov. 4 vs. Iowa (in Chicago) L, 10-7 Nov. 11 vs. Wisconsin W, 24-10 Nov. 18 vs. Purdue Noon, BTN Nov. 25 at Illinois 3:30 p.m., BTN

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Northwestern football TV, streaming, odds