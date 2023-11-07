What channel is Purdue vs. Minnesota football on? Streaming, odds, injuries, storylines

Purdue football hosts Minnesota in Big Ten action on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (2-7, 1-5) have lost four straight games and are coming off a 41-13 defeat against Michigan. Purdue hasn't scored more than 14 points during its skid (20.9 per game for the season) and struggles in the red zone (69% scoring, No. 127 in the nation). The Boilermakers have been besieged by injuries along the offensive line.

Minnesota (5-4, 3-3) is trying to keep up in the Big Ten West race after falling in the last minute to Illinois. The Golden Gophers (83.3%, No. 3) and their opponents (80%, No. 132) excel on 4th-down conversions and red zone scoring (offense, 92.9%, No. 11; defense, 96%, No. 129). Minnesota struggles in the passing game (143.3 yards per game, No. 125) but plays cleanly (3.3 penalties for 31.1 yards per game, both top 10).

When does Purdue play Minnesota football?

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Minnesota on?

TV: NBC

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Minnesota by 1.5 points

Over/under: 46.5 total points

Moneyline: Minnesota -120, Purdue +100

Purdue football leaders

Season totals

Devin Mockobee (558 rushing yards, 4 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (386 rushing yards, 5 TDs); Hudson Card (57.8% completions, 1,861 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs); Deion Burks (32 catches, 14.7 yards per, 6 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (30 catches, 11.2 yards per, 1 TD); Sanoussi Kane (64 tackles, 6 for loss); Dillon Thieneman (79 tackles, 3 INTs); Nic Scourton (41 tackles, 12 for loss, 7 sacks); Kydran Jenkins (40 tackles, 12.5 loss, 7 sacks).

Minnesota players to watch

Season totals

Darius Taylor (591 rushing yards, 5.7 per carry, 4 TDs); Athan Kaliakmani (54.2% completions, 1,290 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs); Daniel Jackson (38 catches, 14.8 yards per, 7 TDs); Corey Crooms (24 catches, 12.2 yards per); Dragan Kesich (18-of-21 FGs, long of 54 yards); Maverick Baranowski (50 tackles, 5 for loss); Tyler Nubin (41 tackles, 4 INTs); Danny Striggow (39 tackles, 5 sacks).

Purdue football weather

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for West Lafayette on Saturday.

Purdue football schedule

Minnesota football schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Nebraska W, 13-10 Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Michigan W, 25-6 Sept. 16 at North Carolina L, 31-13 Sept. 23 at Northwestern L, 37-43, OT Sept. 30 vs. Louisiana W, 35-24 Oct. 7 vs. Michigan L 52-10 Oct. 21 at Iowa W, 12-10 Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State W, 27-12 Nov. 4 vs. Illinois L, 27-26 Nov. 11 at Purdue 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC Nov. 18 at Ohio State TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Wisconsin TBA, TBA

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Minnesota football TV, streaming, odds, injuries, storylines