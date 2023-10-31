What channel is Purdue vs. Michigan football on? Streaming, odds, injuries, storylines

Purdue football visits No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten action on Saturday night.

The Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4) have lost three straight games as their offense struggles. They haven't scored more than 14 points in a game during the skid. Starting tackles Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa are likely out with injuries, as is linebacker O.C. Brothers.

Michigan (8-0, 5-0) didn't play last weekend and has been in the news for cheating allegations, but the Wolverines remain dominant on the field. They lead the Big Ten in yards gained (433.4 per game) and total defense (229.0). Michigan also leads in rushing offense and passing defense.

When does Purdue play Michigan football?

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Michigan on?

TV: NBC

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Michigan by 32.5 points

Over/under: 48.5 total points

Purdue football leaders

Averages in Big Ten play

Devin Mockobee (66.8 yards per game, 5.3 per carry, 4 TDs); Hudson Card (55.4% completions, 892 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs); Deion Burks (20 catches, 10.3 yards per, 2 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (17 catches, 12.1 yards per, 1 TD); Sanoussi Kane (8.6 tackles); Dillon Thieneman (8.6 tackles); Yanni Karlaftis (6.4 tackles); Kydran Jenkins (8 tackles for loss).

Michigan players to watch

Averages in Big Ten play

Blake Corum (70.2 rushing yards per game, 7 TDs); J.J. McCarthy (75.2% completions, 1,098 passing yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs); Colston Loveland (14 catches, 19.4 yards per, 4 TDs); Roman Wilson (15 catches, 15.8 yards per, 4 TDs); Junior Colson (6.0 tackles); Josiah Stewart (5 tackles for loss).

Purdue football weather

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Purdue football schedule

Michigan football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina W, 30-3 Sept. 9 vs. UNLV W, 35-7 Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green W, 31-6 Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers W, 31-7 Sept. 30 at Nebraska W, 45-7 Oct. 7 at Minnesota W, 52-10 Oct. 14 vs. Indiana W, 52-7 Oct. 21 at Michigan State W, 49-0 Nov. 4 vs. Purdue 7:30 p.m., NBC Nov. 11 at Penn State Noon, Fox Nov. 18 at Maryland TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State Noon, Fox

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Michigan football TV, streaming, odds, injuries, storylines