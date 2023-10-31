What channel is Purdue vs. Michigan football on? Streaming, odds, injuries, storylines
Purdue football visits No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten action on Saturday night.
The Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4) have lost three straight games as their offense struggles. They haven't scored more than 14 points in a game during the skid. Starting tackles Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa are likely out with injuries, as is linebacker O.C. Brothers.
Michigan (8-0, 5-0) didn't play last weekend and has been in the news for cheating allegations, but the Wolverines remain dominant on the field. They lead the Big Ten in yards gained (433.4 per game) and total defense (229.0). Michigan also leads in rushing offense and passing defense.
When does Purdue play Michigan football?
7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
What channel is Purdue football vs. Michigan on?
TV: NBC
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue football betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Michigan by 32.5 points
Over/under: 48.5 total points
Purdue football leaders
Averages in Big Ten play
Devin Mockobee (66.8 yards per game, 5.3 per carry, 4 TDs); Hudson Card (55.4% completions, 892 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs); Deion Burks (20 catches, 10.3 yards per, 2 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (17 catches, 12.1 yards per, 1 TD); Sanoussi Kane (8.6 tackles); Dillon Thieneman (8.6 tackles); Yanni Karlaftis (6.4 tackles); Kydran Jenkins (8 tackles for loss).
Michigan players to watch
Averages in Big Ten play
Blake Corum (70.2 rushing yards per game, 7 TDs); J.J. McCarthy (75.2% completions, 1,098 passing yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs); Colston Loveland (14 catches, 19.4 yards per, 4 TDs); Roman Wilson (15 catches, 15.8 yards per, 4 TDs); Junior Colson (6.0 tackles); Josiah Stewart (5 tackles for loss).
Purdue football weather
Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Purdue football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
Nov. 4
at Michigan
7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
Michigan football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. East Carolina
W, 30-3
Sept. 9
vs. UNLV
W, 35-7
Sept. 16
vs. Bowling Green
W, 31-6
Sept. 23
vs. Rutgers
W, 31-7
Sept. 30
at Nebraska
W, 45-7
Oct. 7
at Minnesota
W, 52-10
Oct. 14
vs. Indiana
W, 52-7
Oct. 21
at Michigan State
W, 49-0
Nov. 4
vs. Purdue
7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 11
at Penn State
Noon, Fox
Nov. 18
at Maryland
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Ohio State
Noon, Fox
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Michigan football TV, streaming, odds, injuries, storylines