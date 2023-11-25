What channel is Purdue vs. Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule for Boilermakers-Hoosiers

Purdue and Indiana meet for the 125th time on Saturday as the two schools vie for the Old Oaken Bucket once again.

Although both teams come in at 3-8 (Purdue 2-6 in Big Ten play, Indiana 1-7), there are still bragging rights on the line. And for these intrastate rivals, those bragging rights are more than enough to play for.

Purdue is looking to end its first season with Ryan Walters at the helm with a win, and to get a look at myriad players. Quarterback Hudson Card is expected to return to play after missing last week in his first game since a career day against Minnesota.

Indiana, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a loss to Michigan State last week as the Hoosiers try to build off a good week from quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

MORE: Watch Purdue-Indiana live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Purdue vs. Indiana today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Purdue and Indiana will play from West Lafayette on the Big Ten Network, a Fox network. Streaming options for the game include Fox's dedicated streaming app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Purdue vs. Indiana start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: Noon ET

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers are scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Purdue (-4.5)

Over/under : 54 points

Moneyline: Purdue (-200) | Indiana (+165)

Purdue football schedule 2023

Indiana football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 10 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Indiana 20, Wisconsin 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 Illinois 48, Indiana 45 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 18 Michigan State 24, Indiana 21* Friday, Nov. 24 at Purdue*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Purdue-Indiana channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info