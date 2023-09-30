What channel is Purdue vs. Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule for Peacock-exclusive game

Purdue football takes on Illinois on Saturday in the battle for the Cannon Trophy as the Boilermakers try to turn their season around.

Purdue has started its 2023 college football season 1-3 (0-1 Big Ten), including a season-opening loss to Fresno State (the first team out of the Week 5 US LBM Coaches Poll). After a Week 2 win over Virginia Tech, Purdue dropped games to Syracuse and Wisconsin to bring it to its current mark.

Texas transfer Hudson Card and Co. will look to improve to .500 in the conference against the Fighting Illini, who are 2-2 (0-1) so far on the year. Wins against Toledo and Florida Atlantic have bookended losses to Kansas and Penn State for Illinois.

That said, the Illini racked up 510 team yards against FAU last week in an offensive explosion: Purdue will hope to bottle up Luke Altmyer, Reggie Love III, and Co. in order to take the cannon home for the fourth consecutive year.

MORE: Watch Purdue vs. Illinois and other Big Ten games on Peacock

Here is what to know to watch Purdue vs. Illinois Saturday, including time, date, streaming information, and more:

What channel is Purdue vs. Illinois on Saturday?

Purdue will play Illinois on Peacock as the exclusive streaming game of the week in the Big Ten.

What time does Purdue vs. Illinois start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Purdue's Week 5 game vs. the Fighting Illini is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium.

REQUIRED READING: 'Never know when the streak starts': Purdue football looking to turn corner vs. Illinois

Purdue vs. Illinois odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 27

Spread: Purdue (-1)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Purdue -110 | Illinois -110

Purdue 2023 schedule

Illinois football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 No. 24 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, Florida Atlantic17 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Purdue* Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Purdue-Illinois channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info