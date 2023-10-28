What channel is Purdue football vs. Nebraska on today? Time, TV schedule for Boilermakers game

Purdue has encountered its ups and downs this year. The Boilermakers, coming off a bye after a loss to Ohio State, now head to Lincoln, Nebraska in Week 9 to play a Cornhuskers team that seems to be trending up.

Nebraska is 4-3 (2-2 Big Ten) and has won four of its last five games. Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) has lost its last two games to Iowa and No. 3 Ohio State.

Purdue got the better of Nebraska last season in a 43-37 barnburner. Aidan O'Connell threw the ball 54 times for 391 yards and four touchdowns in that game. Purdue also put up 608 yards of total offense, something Matt Rhule will try to contain this year.

Nebraska's defense, in fact, has been a big part of its turnaround in Rhule's first season: The Cornhuskers held Illinois and Northwestern to seven and nine points, respectively. It will be on Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card and company to try to dash the hopes in Lincoln.

This game is also big for the Boilermakers in that it has substantial postseason implications: A win puts Purdue just three wins away from a bowl with a schedule that consists of Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Indiana. A loss for Purdue would mean Nebraska would be one game from bowl eligibility.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Purdue vs. Nebraska today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Purdue vs. Nebraska will take place on Fox Sports 1. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Purdue vs. Nebraska start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Purdue vs. Nebraska betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Spread: Nebraska (-2.5)

Over/under : 39.5 points

Moneyline: Nebraska -145 | Purdue +120

Purdue football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 25 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14* Saturday, Sept. 16 Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Saturday, Sept. 23 Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 24 Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 2 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Wisconsin* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Iowa* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Purdue-Nebraska channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info