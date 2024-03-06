What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball has back-to-back outright Big Ten championships in hand with Senior Day to close out the regular season.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3) have won four straight games, including a 77-71 victory at second-place Illinois. Purdue is top 10 in the nation in, among other things: scoring (84.4 points per game, 7th), assists (18.3, 4th), 3-point shooting (40.9%, 2nd) and rebounding margin (11.4, 2nd).

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (24.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.1 points, 45.4% 3-pointers, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.7 steals); Lance Jones (12.4 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.5 points, 42.4% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Wisconsin (18-11, 10-8) hosts Rutgers on Thursday night, trying to snap a two-game skid. The Badgers, who entered February ranked in the top 10, have lost seven of their past nine games, including two in overtime and one to last-place Michigan.

Wisconsin team leaders: A.J. Storr (16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals); Steven Crowl (10.9 points, 43.6% 3-point shooting, 7.6 rebounds); Max Klesmit (9.9 points, 38.3% 3s).

Purdue beat then No. 6-Wisconsin 75-69 on Feb. 4 as Lance Jones scored 20 points, Braden Smith 19 and Zach Edey 18. Tyler Wahl had 20 for the Badgers.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 5

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Wisconsin, 23

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,257 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,197.

∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Zach Edey 2020-24 213 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?

12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats