Advertisement

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·4 min read

Purdue basketball has back-to-back outright Big Ten championships in hand with Senior Day to close out the regular season.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3) have won four straight games, including a 77-71 victory at second-place Illinois. Purdue is top 10 in the nation in, among other things: scoring (84.4 points per game, 7th), assists (18.3, 4th), 3-point shooting (40.9%, 2nd) and rebounding margin (11.4, 2nd).

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (24.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.1 points, 45.4% 3-pointers, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.7 steals); Lance Jones (12.4 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.5 points, 42.4% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Wisconsin (18-11, 10-8) hosts Rutgers on Thursday night, trying to snap a two-game skid. The Badgers, who entered February ranked in the top 10, have lost seven of their past nine games, including two in overtime and one to last-place Michigan.

Wisconsin team leaders: A.J. Storr (16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals); Steven Crowl (10.9 points, 43.6% 3-point shooting, 7.6 rebounds); Max Klesmit (9.9 points, 38.3% 3s).

Purdue beat then No. 6-Wisconsin 75-69 on Feb. 4 as Lance Jones scored 20 points, Braden Smith 19 and Zach Edey 18. Tyler Wahl had 20 for the Badgers.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 5

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Wisconsin, 23

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,257

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,197.

∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Zach Edey

2020-24

213

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?

12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

W, 75-69

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

W, 79-59

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

W, 84-76

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

L, 73-69

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

W, 96-68

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

W, 84-76

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

W, 80-74

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

W, 77-71

March 10, Sunday

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats