What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball is on a six-game winning streak as it goes on the road to face No. 6 Wisconsin.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) were pushed to overtime against Northwestern on Jan. 31 but were able to pull out a 105-96 victory. Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Braden Smith had 11 points and 16 assists in the win. Lance Jones was second on the team in scoring with 26 points (5 for 7 from 3-point range).

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Jones (12.7 points, 1.5 steals); Smith (12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.2 points). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2) is coming off a loss to Nebraska but has only been defeated once at the Kohl Center this season. The Badgers are 8-2 in their last 10 games while the Boilermakers are 9-1.

Wisconsin team leaders: AJ Storr (16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds); Steven Crowl (11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds); Max Klesmit (10 points). Greg Gard is in his ninth season as coach.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 5 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,047 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,102 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 198

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

