What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats
Purdue basketball is on a six-game winning streak as it goes on the road to face No. 6 Wisconsin.
The No. 2 Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) were pushed to overtime against Northwestern on Jan. 31 but were able to pull out a 105-96 victory. Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Braden Smith had 11 points and 16 assists in the win. Lance Jones was second on the team in scoring with 26 points (5 for 7 from 3-point range).
Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Jones (12.7 points, 1.5 steals); Smith (12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.2 points). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2) is coming off a loss to Nebraska but has only been defeated once at the Kohl Center this season. The Badgers are 8-2 in their last 10 games while the Boilermakers are 9-1.
Wisconsin team leaders: AJ Storr (16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds); Steven Crowl (11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds); Max Klesmit (10 points). Greg Gard is in his ninth season as coach.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 5 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Zach Edey
2020-24
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey has 1,102 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
198
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?
1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?
TV: CBS
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball news
Jim Rowinski: Former Purdue basketball standout dies
Snubbed: Purdue's Matt Painter quotes Bob Knight after Braden Smith's snub from Bob Cousy Award list
Braden Smith: How Purdue basketball landed its current point guard thanks to advice of a former one
Wildcats coach gets tossed: Northwestern’s Chris Collins gets ejected, shakes Matt Painter’s hand in OT loss
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats