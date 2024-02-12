What channel Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch
Purdue basketball is on an eight-game winning streak and Minnesota is coming off a squandered opportunity as they meet in Big Ten action.
The No. 2 Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) own a multiple-game lead in the Big Ten standings after disposing of rival Indiana in a game highlighted by Zach Edey's first career 3-pointer.
Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.8 points, 1.4 steals); Braden Smith (12.7 points, 42.3% 3-pointers, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.0 points, 43.0% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
All things Zach: Zach Edey stats, nationality, shoe size, NBA Draft profile, highlights
Minnesota (15-8, 6-6, sixth place) led Iowa by 20 points in the second half before falling 90-85 over the weekend. The Golden Gophers had struggled early in their previous three games, wins over Michigan State (down 5 at halftime), Northwestern (tied at halftime in an overtime win) and Penn State (down 14 at halftime).
Minnesota team leaders: Dawson Garcia (17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds); Cam Christie (11.3 points, 41.2% 3-pointers); Mike Mitchell Jr. (10.3 points, 39.3% 3-pointers), Elijah Hawkins (8.3 points, 7.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals). Ben Johnson is in his third season as coach.
Purdue has defeated Minnesota in three straight matchups, including blowouts at West Lafayette and Minneapolis last season.
Nitpicking Purdue basketball
When a team is on an eight-game winning streak, ranked No. 2 in the nation and firmly atop its conference standings, it's hard to locate problems. But let's try:
∎ Zach Edey has made just 60% of his free throws over his last six games, dropping his season mark to 71%. BUT, he leads the nation with 255 free throw attempts, so the Boilers are getting plenty of chances to score with the clock stopped.
∎ Purdue forces 10.2 turnovers per game, among the fewest in the nation. BUT, the Boilers hold opponents to 41.2% shooting (among the top 40) and corral 27.6 defensive rebounds per game (top 10). They can deal with the lack of forced TOs.
∎ Purdue attempts 21.5 3-pointers per game, in the lower half of the nation. BUT, the Boilers are busy feeding Edey and, when they take 3s, they're efficient (40.0%, top 5 in the nation).
∎ Mason Gillis is providing the vast majority of Purdue's bench scoring. Over the past four games, he has 33 of the Boilers' 47 bench points (70%). BUT, when four starters are combining for almost 60 points per game, there's less need for bench help.
Knew that was an exercise in futility.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history and is likely to move up a rung.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,091
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey has 1,128 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
203
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota?
8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota: start time, TV, Zach Edey watch