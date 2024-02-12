Advertisement

What channel Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball is on an eight-game winning streak and Minnesota is coming off a squandered opportunity as they meet in Big Ten action.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) own a multiple-game lead in the Big Ten standings after disposing of rival Indiana in a game highlighted by Zach Edey's first career 3-pointer.

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.8 points, 1.4 steals); Braden Smith (12.7 points, 42.3% 3-pointers, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.0 points, 43.0% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Minnesota (15-8, 6-6, sixth place) led Iowa by 20 points in the second half before falling 90-85 over the weekend. The Golden Gophers had struggled early in their previous three games, wins over Michigan State (down 5 at halftime), Northwestern (tied at halftime in an overtime win) and Penn State (down 14 at halftime).

Minnesota team leaders: Dawson Garcia (17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds); Cam Christie (11.3 points, 41.2% 3-pointers); Mike Mitchell Jr. (10.3 points, 39.3% 3-pointers), Elijah Hawkins (8.3 points, 7.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals). Ben Johnson is in his third season as coach.

Purdue has defeated Minnesota in three straight matchups, including blowouts at West Lafayette and Minneapolis last season.

Nitpicking Purdue basketball

When a team is on an eight-game winning streak, ranked No. 2 in the nation and firmly atop its conference standings, it's hard to locate problems. But let's try:

∎ Zach Edey has made just 60% of his free throws over his last six games, dropping his season mark to 71%. BUT, he leads the nation with 255 free throw attempts, so the Boilers are getting plenty of chances to score with the clock stopped.

∎ Purdue forces 10.2 turnovers per game, among the fewest in the nation. BUT, the Boilers hold opponents to 41.2% shooting (among the top 40) and corral 27.6 defensive rebounds per game (top 10). They can deal with the lack of forced TOs.

∎ Purdue attempts 21.5 3-pointers per game, in the lower half of the nation. BUT, the Boilers are busy feeding Edey and, when they take 3s, they're efficient (40.0%, top 5 in the nation).

∎ Mason Gillis is providing the vast majority of Purdue's bench scoring. Over the past four games, he has 33 of the Boilers' 47 bench points (70%). BUT, when four starters are combining for almost 60 points per game, there's less need for bench help.

Knew that was an exercise in futility.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history and is likely to move up a rung.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,091

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey has 1,128 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

203

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota?

8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

W, 75-69

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

W, 79-59

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

