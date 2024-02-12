What channel Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch

Purdue basketball is on an eight-game winning streak and Minnesota is coming off a squandered opportunity as they meet in Big Ten action.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) own a multiple-game lead in the Big Ten standings after disposing of rival Indiana in a game highlighted by Zach Edey's first career 3-pointer.

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.8 points, 1.4 steals); Braden Smith (12.7 points, 42.3% 3-pointers, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.0 points, 43.0% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Minnesota (15-8, 6-6, sixth place) led Iowa by 20 points in the second half before falling 90-85 over the weekend. The Golden Gophers had struggled early in their previous three games, wins over Michigan State (down 5 at halftime), Northwestern (tied at halftime in an overtime win) and Penn State (down 14 at halftime).

Minnesota team leaders: Dawson Garcia (17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds); Cam Christie (11.3 points, 41.2% 3-pointers); Mike Mitchell Jr. (10.3 points, 39.3% 3-pointers), Elijah Hawkins (8.3 points, 7.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals). Ben Johnson is in his third season as coach.

Purdue has defeated Minnesota in three straight matchups, including blowouts at West Lafayette and Minneapolis last season.

Nitpicking Purdue basketball

When a team is on an eight-game winning streak, ranked No. 2 in the nation and firmly atop its conference standings, it's hard to locate problems. But let's try:

∎ Zach Edey has made just 60% of his free throws over his last six games, dropping his season mark to 71%. BUT, he leads the nation with 255 free throw attempts, so the Boilers are getting plenty of chances to score with the clock stopped.

∎ Purdue forces 10.2 turnovers per game, among the fewest in the nation. BUT, the Boilers hold opponents to 41.2% shooting (among the top 40) and corral 27.6 defensive rebounds per game (top 10). They can deal with the lack of forced TOs.

∎ Purdue attempts 21.5 3-pointers per game, in the lower half of the nation. BUT, the Boilers are busy feeding Edey and, when they take 3s, they're efficient (40.0%, top 5 in the nation).

∎ Mason Gillis is providing the vast majority of Purdue's bench scoring. Over the past four games, he has 33 of the Boilers' 47 bench points (70%). BUT, when four starters are combining for almost 60 points per game, there's less need for bench help.

Knew that was an exercise in futility.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history and is likely to move up a rung.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,091 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,128 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 203

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota?

8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

