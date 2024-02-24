What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats
Purdue basketball is on the road again in Big Ten action against a struggling Michigan Wolverines squad.
The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3) bounced back from its third loss of the season with a convincing win over Rutgers on Thursday. Purdue led by 19 at halftime and didn't let up as it won 96-68 at Mackey Arena.
Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.9 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.8 points, 42.9% 3-pointers, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.7 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.2 points, 41.3% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
Michigan (8-19, 3-13) is having a down year and is on a four-game losing streak. The Wolverines have had issues finding wins no matter where they play this season. At home, Michigan is 5-8, while it is 3-11 away from the Crisler Center.
Michigan team leaders: Dug McDaniel (16.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds); Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds); Terrance Williams II (12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds).
The Boilermakers beat the Wolverines 99-67 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 23. Jones had 24 points and went 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Edey had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Purdue is best 3-point shooting team in college basketball
The Boilermakers were 12 of 23 from beyond the arc against Rutgers, elevating their season percentage to 40.6. Purdue closed last season ranked 291st in 3-point percentage.
Purdue basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA through Feb. 24
∎ Purdue, 2
∎ Michigan, 119
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,162
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,163.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
209
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?
2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?
TV: CBS
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball news
Sharp shooters: How Purdue basketball became the nation's best 3-point shooting team
Purdue's first Black player: 'I thought he was mistreated and a lot of people did.'
Insider: Why can Purdue basketball win it all? Because of guys like Camden Heide and Myles Colvin
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats