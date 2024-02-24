What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball is on the road again in Big Ten action against a struggling Michigan Wolverines squad.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3) bounced back from its third loss of the season with a convincing win over Rutgers on Thursday. Purdue led by 19 at halftime and didn't let up as it won 96-68 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.9 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.8 points, 42.9% 3-pointers, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.7 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.2 points, 41.3% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Michigan (8-19, 3-13) is having a down year and is on a four-game losing streak. The Wolverines have had issues finding wins no matter where they play this season. At home, Michigan is 5-8, while it is 3-11 away from the Crisler Center.

Michigan team leaders: Dug McDaniel (16.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds); Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds); Terrance Williams II (12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds).

The Boilermakers beat the Wolverines 99-67 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 23. Jones had 24 points and went 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Edey had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue is best 3-point shooting team in college basketball

The Boilermakers were 12 of 23 from beyond the arc against Rutgers, elevating their season percentage to 40.6. Purdue closed last season ranked 291st in 3-point percentage.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through Feb. 24

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Michigan, 119

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,162 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,163.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 209

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?

2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Sharp shooters: How Purdue basketball became the nation's best 3-point shooting team

Purdue's first Black player: 'I thought he was mistreated and a lot of people did.'

Insider: Why can Purdue basketball win it all? Because of guys like Camden Heide and Myles Colvin

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats