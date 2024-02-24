Advertisement

What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·4 min read

Purdue basketball is on the road again in Big Ten action against a struggling Michigan Wolverines squad.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3) bounced back from its third loss of the season with a convincing win over Rutgers on Thursday. Purdue led by 19 at halftime and didn't let up as it won 96-68 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.9 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.8 points, 42.9% 3-pointers, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.7 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.2 points, 41.3% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Michigan (8-19, 3-13) is having a down year and is on a four-game losing streak. The Wolverines have had issues finding wins no matter where they play this season. At home, Michigan is 5-8, while it is 3-11 away from the Crisler Center.

Michigan team leaders: Dug McDaniel (16.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds); Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds); Terrance Williams II (12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds).

The Boilermakers beat the Wolverines 99-67 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 23. Jones had 24 points and went 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Edey had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue is best 3-point shooting team in college basketball

The Boilermakers were 12 of 23 from beyond the arc against Rutgers, elevating their season percentage to 40.6. Purdue closed last season ranked 291st in 3-point percentage.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through Feb. 24

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Michigan, 119

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,162

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,163.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

209

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?

2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball news

Sharp shooters: How Purdue basketball became the nation's best 3-point shooting team

Purdue's first Black player: 'I thought he was mistreated and a lot of people did.'

Insider: Why can Purdue basketball win it all? Because of guys like Camden Heide and Myles Colvin

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

W, 75-69

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

W, 79-59

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

W, 84-76

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

L, 73-69

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

W, 96-68

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats