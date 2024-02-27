What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats
Purdue basketball wants to clinch the Big Ten regular-season championship as Michigan State visits. Both teams' most recent loss is to Ohio State, which recently replaced its coach.
The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3) have bounced back since falling to the Buckeyes with wins over Rutgers and Michigan.
Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Lance Jones (13.0 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.7 points, 41.6% 3-pointers, 5.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.1 points, 40.4% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
Michigan State (17-11, 9-8) has lost two in a row, to Iowa and OSU, the latter on a buzzer-beater. The Spartans, who have long been a dominant rebounding team, lost the board battle in both games and hold a narrow edge against their opponents for the season.
Michigan State team leaders: Tyson Walker (18.1 points, 37.0% 3s, 1.9 steals); Malik Hall (12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds); A.J. Hoggard (11.2 points, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals); Jaden Akins (10.8 points, 38.2% 3s). Tom Izzo is in his 29th year as MSU coach.
This is the only scheduled meeting between these teams this season. Purdue has won three in a row seven of the past eight in the series, including twice last season. Zach Edey had a combined 70 points and 30 rebounds in last season's games.
Purdue basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA through Feb. 26
∎ Purdue, 2
∎ Michigan State, 24
Purdue is ranked No. 2 in the polls, and ranks in the top 10 in the following ...
Through Feb. 26
∎ Scoring (84.8 points per game, 6th)
∎ Scoring margin (14.8, 7th)
∎ Assists (18.4, 4th)
∎ Rebounds per game (40.9, 6th)
∎ Assists per basket (63%, 5th)
∎ 3-point accuracy (40.2%, 4th)
∎ Shooting accuracy (49.1%, 9th)
∎ Free throws made/attempted per game (18.1-of-25, 8th)
∎ First-half scoring (42, 6th)
∎ Offensive rebound percentage (37.8%, 5th)
∎ Fouls committed (13.9, 9th).
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,197
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,178.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
209
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State?
8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on?
TV: Fox
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats