What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball wants to clinch the Big Ten regular-season championship as Michigan State visits. Both teams' most recent loss is to Ohio State, which recently replaced its coach.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3) have bounced back since falling to the Buckeyes with wins over Rutgers and Michigan.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Lance Jones (13.0 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.7 points, 41.6% 3-pointers, 5.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.1 points, 40.4% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8) has lost two in a row, to Iowa and OSU, the latter on a buzzer-beater. The Spartans, who have long been a dominant rebounding team, lost the board battle in both games and hold a narrow edge against their opponents for the season.

Michigan State team leaders: Tyson Walker (18.1 points, 37.0% 3s, 1.9 steals); Malik Hall (12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds); A.J. Hoggard (11.2 points, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals); Jaden Akins (10.8 points, 38.2% 3s). Tom Izzo is in his 29th year as MSU coach.

This is the only scheduled meeting between these teams this season. Purdue has won three in a row seven of the past eight in the series, including twice last season. Zach Edey had a combined 70 points and 30 rebounds in last season's games.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through Feb. 26

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Michigan State, 24

Purdue is ranked No. 2 in the polls, and ranks in the top 10 in the following ...

Through Feb. 26

∎ Scoring (84.8 points per game, 6th)

∎ Scoring margin (14.8, 7th)

∎ Assists (18.4, 4th)

∎ Rebounds per game (40.9, 6th)

∎ Assists per basket (63%, 5th)

∎ 3-point accuracy (40.2%, 4th)

∎ Shooting accuracy (49.1%, 9th)

∎ Free throws made/attempted per game (18.1-of-25, 8th)

∎ First-half scoring (42, 6th)

∎ Offensive rebound percentage (37.8%, 5th)

∎ Fouls committed (13.9, 9th).

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,197

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,178.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

209

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State?

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

W, 75-69

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

W, 79-59

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

W, 84-76

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

L, 73-69

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

W, 96-68

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

W, 84-76

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

