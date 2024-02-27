What channel Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball wants to clinch the Big Ten regular-season championship as Michigan State visits. Both teams' most recent loss is to Ohio State, which recently replaced its coach.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3) have bounced back since falling to the Buckeyes with wins over Rutgers and Michigan.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Lance Jones (13.0 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.7 points, 41.6% 3-pointers, 5.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.1 points, 40.4% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8) has lost two in a row, to Iowa and OSU, the latter on a buzzer-beater. The Spartans, who have long been a dominant rebounding team, lost the board battle in both games and hold a narrow edge against their opponents for the season.

Michigan State team leaders: Tyson Walker (18.1 points, 37.0% 3s, 1.9 steals); Malik Hall (12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds); A.J. Hoggard (11.2 points, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals); Jaden Akins (10.8 points, 38.2% 3s). Tom Izzo is in his 29th year as MSU coach.

This is the only scheduled meeting between these teams this season. Purdue has won three in a row seven of the past eight in the series, including twice last season. Zach Edey had a combined 70 points and 30 rebounds in last season's games.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through Feb. 26

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Michigan State, 24

Purdue is ranked No. 2 in the polls, and ranks in the top 10 in the following ...

Through Feb. 26

∎ Scoring (84.8 points per game, 6th)

∎ Scoring margin (14.8, 7th)

∎ Assists (18.4, 4th)

∎ Rebounds per game (40.9, 6th)

∎ Assists per basket (63%, 5th)

∎ 3-point accuracy (40.2%, 4th)

∎ Shooting accuracy (49.1%, 9th)

∎ Free throws made/attempted per game (18.1-of-25, 8th)

∎ First-half scoring (42, 6th)

∎ Offensive rebound percentage (37.8%, 5th)

∎ Fouls committed (13.9, 9th).

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,197 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,178.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 209

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State?

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State: start time, TV, Zach Edey stats