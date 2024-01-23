What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on today? Start time, storylines

Purdue basketball tries to remain undefeated at home this season when Michigan visits for a Big Ten matchup.

No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2) has won three in a row overall, the last two on the road. Zach Edey has three straight games with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds. Lance Jones is shooting 54.5% from the field over that stretch, as well as 10-of-23 on 3-pointers (43.4%). Purdue is No. 3 nationally in rebound margin (+11.8 per game) and is among the leaders in offensive and defensive efficiency.

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Jones (11.9 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (11.8 points, 41.8% on 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.5 points, 43.0% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Michigan (7-11, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. In their three most recent losses, they average a -16.3-point second-half scoring margin, twice allowing at least 50. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.4 points, 5.1 assists) will miss this game as part of a team-imposed suspension for six road games. Juwan Howard is in his fifth season as coach.

Available Michigan team leaders: Olivier Nkamhoua (17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 37.5% 3s); Terrance Williams II (12.6 points, 43.0% 3s, 4.2 rebounds); Nimari Burnett (9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds).

Purdue beat Michigan in Ann Arbor last season behind Edey, Loyer and Smith. The Wolverines' leading scorers in that game are no longer there.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is five points from becoming the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979 Zach Edey 2020-24 1,975

∎ Edey has 1,065 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 192

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

