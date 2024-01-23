What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on today? Start time, storylines
Purdue basketball tries to remain undefeated at home this season when Michigan visits for a Big Ten matchup.
No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2) has won three in a row overall, the last two on the road. Zach Edey has three straight games with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds. Lance Jones is shooting 54.5% from the field over that stretch, as well as 10-of-23 on 3-pointers (43.4%). Purdue is No. 3 nationally in rebound margin (+11.8 per game) and is among the leaders in offensive and defensive efficiency.
Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Jones (11.9 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (11.8 points, 41.8% on 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.5 points, 43.0% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
Michigan (7-11, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. In their three most recent losses, they average a -16.3-point second-half scoring margin, twice allowing at least 50. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.4 points, 5.1 assists) will miss this game as part of a team-imposed suspension for six road games. Juwan Howard is in his fifth season as coach.
Available Michigan team leaders: Olivier Nkamhoua (17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 37.5% 3s); Terrance Williams II (12.6 points, 43.0% 3s, 4.2 rebounds); Nimari Burnett (9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds).
Purdue beat Michigan in Ann Arbor last season behind Edey, Loyer and Smith. The Wolverines' leading scorers in that game are no longer there.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is five points from becoming the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
Zach Edey
2020-24
1,975
∎ Edey has 1,065 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
192
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?
9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
