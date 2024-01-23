Advertisement

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on today? Start time, storylines

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball tries to remain undefeated at home this season when Michigan visits for a Big Ten matchup.

No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2) has won three in a row overall, the last two on the road. Zach Edey has three straight games with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds. Lance Jones is shooting 54.5% from the field over that stretch, as well as 10-of-23 on 3-pointers (43.4%). Purdue is No. 3 nationally in rebound margin (+11.8 per game) and is among the leaders in offensive and defensive efficiency.

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Jones (11.9 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (11.8 points, 41.8% on 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.5 points, 43.0% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Michigan (7-11, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. In their three most recent losses, they average a -16.3-point second-half scoring margin, twice allowing at least 50. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.4 points, 5.1 assists) will miss this game as part of a team-imposed suspension for six road games. Juwan Howard is in his fifth season as coach.

Available Michigan team leaders: Olivier Nkamhoua (17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 37.5% 3s); Terrance Williams II (12.6 points, 43.0% 3s, 4.2 rebounds); Nimari Burnett (9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds).

Purdue beat Michigan in Ann Arbor last season behind Edey, Loyer and Smith. The Wolverines' leading scorers in that game are no longer there.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is five points from becoming the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

Zach Edey

2020-24

1,975

∎ Edey has 1,065 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

192

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Purdue basketball news

Inside-outside: How Zach Edey's presence helps Purdue's outside shooting

Doyel: Purdue isn't going to get into trouble this March

Winning streak: There's doubters out there, but Purdue just keeps proving itself

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

