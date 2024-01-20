What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on today? Start time, storylines

Purdue basketball goes for a regular-season sweep against Iowa in today's Big Ten action.

No. 2 Purdue (16-2, 5-2) has won two straight games rather easily, beating Penn State at home before cruising past rival Indiana in Bloomington. Fun fact: Senior center Zach Edey has attempted as many free throws as Purdue's opponents have made this season (180). He has made 136 FTs (75.6%).

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (12.0 points, 43.5% on 3-pointers, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals); Lance Jones (11.6 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.4 points, 43.8% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Iowa (11-6, 3-3) has won three straight (over Rutgers and Nebraska at home, and at Minnesota), averaging 88.7 points in those games and holding the opponents to 20.2% on 3-pointers (15-of-74). Josh Dix is 8-of-12 (66.7%) on 3s in that stretch, while Payton Sandfort is 11-of-26 (42.3).

Iowa team leaders: Ben Krikke (16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds); Sandfort (14.2 points, 39% 3s, 6.9 rebounds); Tony Perkins (13.9 points, 4.2 assists); Owen Freeman (11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks).

The Boilermakers beat the Hawkeyes 87-68 on Dec. 4 as Edey had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 assists. Purdue led by 21 points at halftime.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

∎ Edey is seventh in Purdue career scoring

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979 Zach Edey 2020-24 1,945

∎ Edey has 1,047 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 188

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa?

2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Ready when needed: Myles Colvin 'staying focused on end goal' with minutes limited

Hitting the floor: Zach Edey's loose ball dive a staple of Purdue's success

Player ratings: Boilers roll into Assembly Hall and dominate

'It was nothing like Mackey': Purdue transfer Lance Jones unfazed by Assembly Hall

Purdue basketball schedule

