What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on today? Start time, storylines
Purdue basketball goes for a regular-season sweep against Iowa in today's Big Ten action.
No. 2 Purdue (16-2, 5-2) has won two straight games rather easily, beating Penn State at home before cruising past rival Indiana in Bloomington. Fun fact: Senior center Zach Edey has attempted as many free throws as Purdue's opponents have made this season (180). He has made 136 FTs (75.6%).
Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (12.0 points, 43.5% on 3-pointers, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals); Lance Jones (11.6 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.4 points, 43.8% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
Iowa (11-6, 3-3) has won three straight (over Rutgers and Nebraska at home, and at Minnesota), averaging 88.7 points in those games and holding the opponents to 20.2% on 3-pointers (15-of-74). Josh Dix is 8-of-12 (66.7%) on 3s in that stretch, while Payton Sandfort is 11-of-26 (42.3).
Iowa team leaders: Ben Krikke (16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds); Sandfort (14.2 points, 39% 3s, 6.9 rebounds); Tony Perkins (13.9 points, 4.2 assists); Owen Freeman (11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks).
The Boilermakers beat the Hawkeyes 87-68 on Dec. 4 as Edey had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 assists. Purdue led by 21 points at halftime.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
∎ Edey is seventh in Purdue career scoring
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
Zach Edey
2020-24
1,945
∎ Edey has 1,047 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
188
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa?
2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball news
Ready when needed: Myles Colvin 'staying focused on end goal' with minutes limited
Hitting the floor: Zach Edey's loose ball dive a staple of Purdue's success
Player ratings: Boilers roll into Assembly Hall and dominate
'It was nothing like Mackey': Purdue transfer Lance Jones unfazed by Assembly Hall
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa start time, TV, storylines