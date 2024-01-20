Advertisement

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on today? Start time, storylines

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·4 min read

Purdue basketball goes for a regular-season sweep against Iowa in today's Big Ten action.

No. 2 Purdue (16-2, 5-2) has won two straight games rather easily, beating Penn State at home before cruising past rival Indiana in Bloomington. Fun fact: Senior center Zach Edey has attempted as many free throws as Purdue's opponents have made this season (180). He has made 136 FTs (75.6%).

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (12.0 points, 43.5% on 3-pointers, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals); Lance Jones (11.6 points, 1.3 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.4 points, 43.8% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Iowa (11-6, 3-3) has won three straight (over Rutgers and Nebraska at home, and at Minnesota), averaging 88.7 points in those games and holding the opponents to 20.2% on 3-pointers (15-of-74). Josh Dix is 8-of-12 (66.7%) on 3s in that stretch, while Payton Sandfort is 11-of-26 (42.3).

Iowa team leaders: Ben Krikke (16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds); Sandfort (14.2 points, 39% 3s, 6.9 rebounds); Tony Perkins (13.9 points, 4.2 assists); Owen Freeman (11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks).

The Boilermakers beat the Hawkeyes 87-68 on Dec. 4 as Edey had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 assists. Purdue led by 21 points at halftime.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Edey is seventh in Purdue career scoring

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

Zach Edey

2020-24

1,945

Edey has 1,047 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

Edey is fifth in career blocked shots

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

188

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa?

2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

