What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Gonzaga on in Sweet Sixteen

Purdue basketball will meet Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue (31-4) defeated Grambling State and Utah State on the first weekend of March Madness. Gonzaga knocked off McNeese State and Kansas.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Gonzaga in Sweet 16

7:39 p.m. ET Friday, March 29, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

What channel is Purdue basketball on vs. Gonzaga?

TBS/TruTV, with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)

