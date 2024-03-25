Advertisement

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Gonzaga on in Sweet Sixteen

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

Purdue basketball will meet Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue (31-4) defeated Grambling State and Utah State on the first weekend of March Madness. Gonzaga knocked off McNeese State and Kansas.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Gonzaga in Sweet 16

7:39 p.m. ET Friday, March 29, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

What channel is Purdue basketball on vs. Gonzaga?

TBS/TruTV, with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)

