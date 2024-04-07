What channel is Phillies vs. Nats game on today? How to watch, stream Sunday, Apple TV+

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the the road for the first time this season. They finish a three-game series against the Washington Nationals Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Did the Phillies win Saturday?

Phillies 5, Nationals 2

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer helping the Phillies defeat the Nationals and clinch their first series victory of the season.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) rounds third base en route to scoring a run on an RBI triple by Phillies third base Alec Bohm against the Washington Nationals during the second inning on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Nationals Park. Realmuto also hit a three-run homer.

Who are the Phillies playing tonight?

The Phillies will try to finish off a three-game sweep as they face the Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will face Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 5.06 ERA).

What channel is the Phillies game on tonight?

The game will be on NBCSP and MASN. The radio broadcast will be on 94WIP.

How can I stream tonight's Phillies game?

Every Phillies game is streamed on MLB.com with the MLB TV package, which you have to pay for. You can also stream the radio broadcasts with MLB audio.

Phillies 2024 season preview: Lineup, rotation and new way Bryce Harper can lead Series run

How can I watch the Phillies on Apple TV+?

The Phillies will have two games streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ this season. While there's still time before the game, if you want to watch it, you'll need a subscription. A monthly subscription to Apple TV+ is $9.99. However, Apple TV+ is offering a free trial with the requirement of an email or Apple ID.

When do the Phillies play on Apple TV+ this season?

For the 2024 season, the Phillies will appear on "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+ two times.

May 3: Giants at Phillies, 6:40 p.m., Apple TV+

June 21: Diamondback vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m., Apple TV+

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What channel is the Phillies game on today? How to watch, stream