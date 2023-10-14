What channel is Penn State vs. UMass on today? Time, TV schedule for Nittany Lions' game

With many of its hardest tests still remaining, No. 5 Penn State football will wrap up the non-conference portion of its 2023 college football season schedule with a home game against UMass on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their bye week in anticipation. Despite being idle, they moved up one spot to No. 5 in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll following then-No. 4 Texas' 34-30 loss to Oklahoma in Week 6.

Penn State enters the matchup as one of four FBS teams that rank in the top 11 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Nittany Lions are averaging 40.6 points per game while allowing just 9.6, the latter of which ranks them behind only Michigan nationally. In its most recent game, Penn State defeated Northwestern 41-13, outscoring the Wildcats 31-3 in the second half.

It will face what should be one of its more manageable tasks of the season Saturday against UMass, which enters the matchup on a six-game losing streak that followed a season-opening win against New Mexico State. In their second season under coach Don Brown, who previously coached at the school from 2004-08 while it was a member of the FCS, the Minutemen are giving up 39.4 points per game, the second-worst mark of any FBS team.

The two programs have met just once before, in 2014, when Penn State beat UMass 48-7 in James Franklin's fourth game as the Nittany Lions' coach.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Penn State vs. UMass today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Penn State vs. UMass will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Mark Followill (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Brooke Fletcher will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Penn State vs. UMass start time

Date : Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Nittany Lions and Minutemen are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Penn State vs. UMass betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11

Spread: Penn State (-41.5)

Over/under: 55.5 points

Penn State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. UMass Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

