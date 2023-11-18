What channel is Penn State vs. Rutgers on today? Time, TV schedule for Nittany Lions' game

Penn State football heads into Saturday's matchup with Rutgers with a new offensive following the Sunday firing of Mike Yurcich.

The Nittany Lions' offense has been one of the conference's best all season — except, of course, in the games that mattered most: a 20-12 to Ohio State and 24-15 loss to Michigan. Now, Penn State faces a resurgent Rutgers team that, at 6-4, is on pace for its best record since 2014.

Penn State can't make the Big Ten championship now, but is still in position for a New Year's Six Bowl, provided it wins against a Rutgers team that has had one of the Big Ten's best defenses this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Penn State vs. Rutgers on Saturday?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Penn State vs. Rutgers will air live on FS1. Fans who want to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports app or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Penn State vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: Noon ET

Penn State vs. Rutgers is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park.

Penn State vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 15

Spread: Penn State (-20.5)

Over/under : 41.5

Moneyline: Penn State -1400 | Rutgers +800

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 3 Michigan 24, Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Rutgers football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Rutgers 52, Wagner 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 1 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 22 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 12 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland*

