What channel is Penn State vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Peach Bowl

Two of the top programs of the 2023 college football season clash in Atlanta on Saturday as Penn State football takes on Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

No. 10 Penn State's (10-2, 7-2 in Big Ten play) suffociating defense will look to grind No. 11 Ole Miss' (10-2, 6-2 SEC) high-octane offense to a halt. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 11.4 points per game, the third-lowest total in college football. Penn State has held its opponents scoreless on three occasions this season.

Coach James Franklin's defense will have their hands full with Lane Kiffin's offense, spearheaded by quarterback Jaxson Dart. The junior quarterback has thrown 20 touchdowns to five interceptions on the season, while Penn State's Drew Allar has notched 24 touchdowns and just a singular interception as a sophomore.

While both Penn State and Ole Miss boast an illustrious college football history, the two programs have never faced off on the gridiron. The winner of this year's Peach Bowl will gain bragging rights over the other until the two teams match up once again.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Penn State vs. Ole Miss today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Penn State vs. Ole Miss will be broadcasted live on ESPN on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: Noon ET

The Nittany Lions and Rebels will kick off the Peach Bowl at Noon ET.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Spread: Penn State (-4)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -175 | Ole Miss +145

Penn State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 3 Michigan 24, Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Friday, Nov. 24 Penn State 42, Michigan State 0* Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bowl)

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 2 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ole Miss 35, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Thursday, Nov. 23 Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7* Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 10 Penn State (Peach Bowl)

