What channel is Penn State vs. Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for Nittany Lions' game

Penn State has one last opportunity to break into the Big Ten championship game and potentially earn its first College Football Playoff appearance. All the Nittany Lions have to do is beat No. 3 Michigan.

No pressure, right?

The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) haven't been tested yet this season, and now they're stepping into one of the most intimidating environments in college football at Beaver Stadium. Michigan hasn't allowed more than 13 points in a game this year.

Penn State scores 40.2 points per game, but the offense sputtered against No. 1 Ohio State earlier this year. How much have Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions progressed since that game? Time to find out.

MORE: Watch Penn State-Michigan live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Penn State vs. Michigan today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App, Fubo (free trial)

Penn State vs. Michigan will air live on Fox. Fans who want to stream the "Big Noon Saturday" game can find it on the Fox sports app or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

More: Penn State football vs. Michigan: The biggest Big Ten home game since ...? We rank them.

Penn State vs. Michigan start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: Noon ET

Penn State vs. Michigan is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park.

Penn State vs. Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under : 45.5

Moneyline: Michigan -210 | Penn State +170

More: Michigan vs. Penn State: 30 years ago, Wolverines handed Nittany Lions first Big Ten loss

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 1 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 3 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Michigan schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Michigan 30, ECU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Michigan 35, UNLV 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Michigan 31, BGSU 6 Saturday, Sept. 23 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 Michigan 52, Minnesota 10* Saturday, Oct. 14 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Michigan 49, Michigan State 0* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Michigan 41, Purdue 13* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 10 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 1 Ohio State* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State-Michigan channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info