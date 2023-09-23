What channel is Penn State vs. Iowa on today? Time, TV schedule for Nittany Lions Week 4 game

No. 7 Penn State takes on its first ranked opponent of the season in No. 22 Iowa: a clash of unbeaten teams at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions impressed on defense in Week 3 in their 30-13 win over Illinois, scoring five takeaways (including four interceptions). It represents the toughest test thus far for Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his aim to score an average of 25 points per game for the season.

New starting quarterback Drew Allar went 16 for 33 for 208 yards in the game, the weakest performance of his young career. In his previous two games, Allar completed 21 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and 22 of 26 with one passing and one rushing touchdown, respectively.

This game is also Penn State's White Out game, so the home environment should certainly be raucous for the visiting Hawkeyes. But for those who can't make it to Beaver Stadium, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Nittany Lions take on Iowa.

What channel is Penn State vs. Iowa on today?

Penn State vs. Iowa will air on CBS. The game can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

What time does Penn State vs. Iowa start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Penn State vs. Iowa is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23 from Beaver Stadium.

Penn State vs. Iowa odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 18

Spread: Penn State (-14.5)

Over/under: 40.5

Moneyline: Penn State -650 | Iowa +450

Penn State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent/Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 22 Iowa* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Northwestern* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. UMass Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 25 at Michigan State (Ford Field)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Iowa 2023 schedule

Date Opponent/Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Iowa 24, Utah State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Iowa 20, Iowa State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Nebraska* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

