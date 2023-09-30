What channel is Penn State-Northwestern on today? Time, TV schedule for Nittany Lions game

Penn State pulled off a big shutout victory in the White Out last week against Iowa. Now, the Nittany Lions will hit the road to take on another Big Ten West foe in Northwestern.

No. 7 Penn State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has looked like one of the Big Ten's best teams so far this season. The Nittany Lions are the only team in FBS to have not committed a turnover this year and gave up just 76 yards against the Hawkeyes last week.

New starting quarterback Drew Allar has looked the part as the five-star prospect thus far in his young career. He'll face his next test against an embattled Wildcats program (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) coming off a come-from-behind victory over Minnesota.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Nittany Lions face Northwestern at Ryan Field, including time, date, TV and streaming info and more:

Watch: Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern live on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Penn State vs. Northwestern on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Penn State vs. Northwestern will air live on BTN. Fans can stream the game on the Fox Sports app or at FoxSports.com, or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: Secret of Penn State football success? 'Drop the ball, you cheating everybody's dreams'

When does Penn State vs. Northwestern start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: Noon ET

Penn State vs. Northwestern is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Penn State vs. Northwestern odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 25

Spread: Penn State (-26.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Penn State -10000 | Northwestern +1600

REQUIRED READING: How Penn State football made Iowa go backwards in White Out victory

Penn State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Northwestern* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. UMass Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Northwestern 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 36, UTEP 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Duke 38, Northwestern 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Howard Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Nebraska* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Iowa (Wrigley Field)* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Illinois* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State-Northwestern channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info