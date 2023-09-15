What channel is Penn State football vs. Illinois on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Lions
Penn State football opens its Big Ten season Saturday on the road (for the eighth-straight year).
This time, the trip is to Champaign, Illinois, where the Fighting Illini hope to shake up scintillating new starting quarterback Drew Allar and pop more holes in Penn State's highly regarded though somewhat questionable defense so far.
Tailgating will commence early. Kickoff, local time, is set for 11 a.m. in Memorial Stadium.
Penn State (2-0) at Illinois (1-1)
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon EDT
Where: Memorial Stadium (60,670, Champaign, Illinois
Line: Penn State opens as a 15-point favorite
Series: Penn State leads the all-time series, 20-6.
Last meeting: Illinois def. No. 7 Penn State, 20-18, in an NCAA-record nine overtimes, on Oct. 23, 2021 in State College
What Channel is Penn State vs. Illinois Saturday?
∎ TV: FOX
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Radio: 99.5 FM, 103.7 FM, 1450 AM; Sirius/XM/: 82/80
Gameday weather forecast
Cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Champaign, Illinois. A slight breeze.
Penn State vs. Illinois betting odds
Odds courtesy of SportsLine as of Thursday, Sept. 14.
Spread: Penn State (-14.5)
Over/under: 48.5 points
Moneyline: Penn State -650, Illinois +463
Penn State week preview coverage
∎ Penn State scouting report, prediction vs. Illinois
∎ Why Kaytron Allen likes making people 'fear me'
∎ What kind of leader is Drew Allar so far?
Nittany Lion items for Illinois
Road warriors: Penn State will open Big Ten action on the road for the 13th time in the last 14 years. The Nittany Lions are 16-14 all-time in Big Ten openers and 18-12 in Big Ten road openers.
Accurate Allar: Through his first two career starts, Drew Allar has completed 43-of-55 passes, ranking sixth nationally with a 78.2 completion percentage. He is 16th nationally in passing efficiency (183.0), throwing for four touchdowns without an interception.
Scoring streak: Penn State has scored at least 30 points in nine-straight games − the longest streak in the nation.
Scoring streak, Part II: The Nittany Lions scored on eight straight offensive drives (final four vs. West Virginia; first four vs. Delaware). They last scored on eight-straight drives 2014 − all against UMass.
Keeping the ball: Penn State ran 91 offensive plays vs. Delaware and held the ball for 42:22. That's its longest time of of possession total in game since at 2007.
2023 PENN STATE SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 2 | WEST VIRGINIA | W, 38-15
Sept. 9 | DELAWARE | W, 63-7
Sept. 16 | @ Illinois | Noon | FOX | Memorial Stadium
Sept. 23 | No. 24 IOWA | 7:30 | CBS | Beaver Stadium
Sept. 30 | @ Northwestern | TBA | Ryan Field
Oct. 14 | MASSACHUSETTS | 3:30 p.m. | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Oct. 21 | @ No. 4 Ohio State | TBA | Ohio Stadium
Oct. 28 | INDIANA | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 4 | @ Maryland |TBA |SECU Stadium
Nov. 11 | No. 2 MICHIGAN | Noon | FOX | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 18 | RUTGERS | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 24 | @Michigan State (Detroit) | 7:30 p.m. | NBC | Ford Field
2023 ILLINOIS SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 2 | TOLEDO | W, 30-28
Sept. 8 | @ Kansas | L, 23-34
Sept. 16 | PENN STATE | Noon | Memorial Stadium
Sept. 23 | FLORIDA ATLANTIC | 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 | @ Purdue | TBA
Oct. 6 | NEBRASKA | 8 p.m.
Oct. 14 | @ Maryland | TBA
Oct. 21 | WISCONSIN | TBA
Nov. 4 | @ Minnesota | TBA
Nov. 11 | INDIANA | TBA
Nov. 18 | @ Iowa | TBA
Nov. 25 | NORTHWESTERN | TBA
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Drew Allar vs. Illinois Fighting Illini on FOX