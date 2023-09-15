What channel is Penn State football vs. Illinois on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Lions

Penn State football opens its Big Ten season Saturday on the road (for the eighth-straight year).

This time, the trip is to Champaign, Illinois, where the Fighting Illini hope to shake up scintillating new starting quarterback Drew Allar and pop more holes in Penn State's highly regarded though somewhat questionable defense so far.

Tailgating will commence early. Kickoff, local time, is set for 11 a.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Penn State (2-0) at Illinois (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon EDT

Where: Memorial Stadium (60,670, Champaign, Illinois

Line: Penn State opens as a 15-point favorite

Series: Penn State leads the all-time series, 20-6.

Last meeting: Illinois def. No. 7 Penn State, 20-18, in an NCAA-record nine overtimes, on Oct. 23, 2021 in State College

What Channel is Penn State vs. Illinois Saturday?

Penn State players, including Anthony Donkoh (68), Dvon Ellies (91), Zane Durant (28), Omari Evans (5) and Cristian Driver (81), sing the alma mater after a 63-7 non-conference win over Delaware at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

∎ TV: FOX

Gameday weather forecast

Cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Champaign, Illinois. A slight breeze.

Penn State vs. Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of SportsLine as of Thursday, Sept. 14.

Spread: Penn State (-14.5)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -650, Illinois +463

Penn State week preview coverage

∎ Penn State scouting report, prediction vs. Illinois

∎ Why Kaytron Allen likes making people 'fear me'

∎ What kind of leader is Drew Allar so far?

Nittany Lion items for Illinois

Road warriors: Penn State will open Big Ten action on the road for the 13th time in the last 14 years. The Nittany Lions are 16-14 all-time in Big Ten openers and 18-12 in Big Ten road openers.

Accurate Allar: Through his first two career starts, Drew Allar has completed 43-of-55 passes, ranking sixth nationally with a 78.2 completion percentage. He is 16th nationally in passing efficiency (183.0), throwing for four touchdowns without an interception.

Scoring streak: Penn State has scored at least 30 points in nine-straight games − the longest streak in the nation.

Scoring streak, Part II: The Nittany Lions scored on eight straight offensive drives (final four vs. West Virginia; first four vs. Delaware). They last scored on eight-straight drives 2014 − all against UMass.

Keeping the ball: Penn State ran 91 offensive plays vs. Delaware and held the ball for 42:22. That's its longest time of of possession total in game since at 2007.

Penn State defensive end Jameial Lyons (19) and defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) record a QB hurry on Delaware's Zach Marker during the second of a NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

2023 PENN STATE SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | WEST VIRGINIA | W, 38-15

Sept. 9 | DELAWARE | W, 63-7

Sept. 16 | @ Illinois | Noon | FOX | Memorial Stadium

Sept. 23 | No. 24 IOWA | 7:30 | CBS | Beaver Stadium

Sept. 30 | @ Northwestern | TBA | Ryan Field

Oct. 14 | MASSACHUSETTS | 3:30 p.m. | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Oct. 21 | @ No. 4 Ohio State | TBA | Ohio Stadium

Oct. 28 | INDIANA | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 4 | @ Maryland |TBA |SECU Stadium

Nov. 11 | No. 2 MICHIGAN | Noon | FOX | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 18 | RUTGERS | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 24 | @Michigan State (Detroit) | 7:30 p.m. | NBC | Ford Field

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) and defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) during the first quarter in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023; Tampa, Florida.

2023 ILLINOIS SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | TOLEDO | W, 30-28

Sept. 8 | @ Kansas | L, 23-34

Sept. 16 | PENN STATE | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Sept. 23 | FLORIDA ATLANTIC | 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 | @ Purdue | TBA

Oct. 6 | NEBRASKA | 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 | @ Maryland | TBA

Oct. 21 | WISCONSIN | TBA

Nov. 4 | @ Minnesota | TBA

Nov. 11 | INDIANA | TBA

Nov. 18 | @ Iowa | TBA

Nov. 25 | NORTHWESTERN | TBA

