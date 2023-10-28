What channel is Penn State football vs. Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

The Penn State Nittany Lions headed into Columbus last week thinking this could be the year they slay the Buckeyes. That ultimately didn't happen, and now Penn State returns to University Park looking to get back on track.

Penn State takes on Indiana in Week 9 as the Hoosiers look for their first Big Ten win of the season. Drew Allar, who threw more than 40 times against the Buckeyes last week, will be looking for a "get right" game, and the Nittany Lions will trying to get Nick Singleton more involved in the offense once again.

Indiana has lost three straight games and is coming off a 31-14 loss to Rutgers last week. The Hoosiers are now 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten) on the year.

Penn State's defense has continued to impress as the season has droned on, but the offense, which is averaging 400 yards per game, sputtered against the elite Buckeyes defense. James Franklin will try to get it to return to form after the hiccup.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Penn State vs. Indiana today?

Penn State vs. Indiana will be broadcast on CBS.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ as well as Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Penn State vs. Indiana start time

Date : Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: Noon ET

The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will kick off at noon from Beaver Stadium.

Penn State vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25

Spread: Penn State (-32.5)

Over/under: 46.5 points

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, No. 10 Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Indiana football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 10 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

