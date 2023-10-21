What channel is Penn State football vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8

Over the first half of the 2023 college football season, three national championship contenders have emerged in the Big Ten.

On Saturday, two of them will face off.

After moving to 6-0 following last Saturday’s 63-0 rout of UMass, No. 6 Penn State will face its biggest and most challenging test of the season when it takes on No. 3 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The matchup of top-10 teams will come with significant ramifications for not just the Big Ten championship, but also the College Football Playoff race. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are two of just eight remaining Power Five teams with undefeated records heading into Week 8.

But recent history between the two storied programs has been unkind to Penn State. Ohio State has won the past six meetings and 10 of the past 11, with the Buckeyes' lone loss coming in 2016 in State College. The Nittany Lions’ first two losses in their current six-game skid against the Buckeyes came by one point apiec, and none of the six was decided by more than 13 points (including last season’s 44-31 setback).

Penn State has faced little in the way of pushback this season, with an average margin of victory of 36.3 points and just one game decided by fewer than 23 points. The Nittany Lions are second among all FBS teams in scoring defense, at eight points allowed per game, and are first in total defense, giving up only 193.7 yards per game. It will look to subdue an Ohio State offense that hasn’t been up to the lofty standard it set most of the past decade, ranking 20th in the FBS in scoring offense at 36 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Penn State vs. Ohio State today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Penn State vs. Ohio State will be broadcast on Fox. Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Jenny Taft will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, as well as Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Penn State vs. Ohio State start time

Date : Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: Noon ET

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will kick off at noon from Ohio Stadium in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Penn State vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20

Spread: Ohio State (-4.5)

Over/under: 45.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -190 | Penn State +155

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17 Saturday, Oct. 14 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 6 Penn State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

