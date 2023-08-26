What channel is the Packers vs. Seahawks game on Saturday? How to watch, plus betting odds for preseason game

It's the third and final game of the preseason for the Green Bay Packers.

And if you like the occasional wager, maybe you should take the three points this week that the home team is favored by.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Jordan Love (who continues to perform well in camp) and many other Green Bay starters will see some action Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Other young players will be fighting for the final available roster spots at Lambeau Field.

Here's how you can watch and listen to the game:

What time is the Packers game Saturday afternoon?

Noon at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

What channel is the Packers game on?

Fans can watch the game on WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) in Milwaukee and WGBA-TV (Channel 26) in Green Bay and Appleton, plus other affiliate stations.

Who's announcing the Packers vs. Seahawks game?

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and former Packers fullback John Kuhn (analyst) are in the broadcast booth. Lance Allan of WTMJ-TV is the sideline reporter.

What is the radio station for the Packers vs. Seahawks game?

The Packers flagship radio station is FM-97.3 The Game in Milwaukee and includes 50 stations in six states.

What are the odds in the Packers vs. Seahawks game?

The Packers are 3-point favorites as of Friday night. The moneyline is -160 for the Packers and +130 for the Seahawks. The over/under is 39.5.

