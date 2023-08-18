What channel is the Packers vs. Patriots game on Saturday? How to watch, plus betting odds for preseason game

Bill Belichick and his staff probably didn't throw everything from the New England defensive playbook at Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love earlier this week, but Love's play was solid against the Patriots in joint practices earlier this week.

“I think there were some good things and then I think there's things we need to clean up, throws I wish I could have back, reads I wish I had back," Love told reporters after practice Wednesday. "But, so, never get too high, never get too low. So just learn from it and grow from it.”

Love may get a chance for more reps against Belichick's defensive looks in Saturday night's preseason game at Lambeau Field. For those that enjoy games of financial chance, the Packers are 2½-point favorites.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

What time is the Packers game Saturday night?

7 p.m. Central, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

What channel is the Packers game on?

Fans can watch the game on WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) in Milwaukee and WGBA-TV (Channel 26) in Green Bay and Appleton, plus other affiliate stations.

Who's announcing the Packers vs. Patriots game?

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and former Packers fullback John Kuhn (analyst) are in the broadcast booth. Lance Allan of WTMJ-TV is the sideline reporter.

What is the radio station for the Packers vs. Patriots game?

The Packers flagship radio station is FM-97.3 The Game in Milwaukee and includes 50 stations in six states.

What are the odds in the Packers vs. Patriots game?

The Packers opened at 1-point favorite and are 2½-point favorites as of Friday morning. The moneyline is -145 for the Packers and +120 for the Patriots. The over/under is 37.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to watch, betting odds for Packers vs. Patriots preseason game