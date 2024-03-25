What channel is OU women's basketball vs Indiana? How to watch NCAA Tournament game
The OU women's basketball team continues its NCAA Tournament run with a second-round game against Indiana at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Bloomington, Indiana.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the No. 5-seeded Sooners (23-9, 15-3 Big 12) and the No. 4-seeded Hoosiers (25-5, 15-3 Big Ten).
What time does OU basketball vs. Indiana start?
Date: Monday, March 25
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
The Sooners and Hoosiers will tip off their NCAA Tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
What channel is OU vs. Indiana basketball on today?
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN+ ($10.99 per month), Fubo (free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Oklahoma vs. Indiana betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 25
Spread: Indiana (-8.5)
Over/under: 156.5
Moneyline: OU +340 | Indiana -450
