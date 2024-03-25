What channel is OU women's basketball vs Indiana? How to watch NCAA Tournament game

The OU women's basketball team continues its NCAA Tournament run with a second-round game against Indiana at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the No. 5-seeded Sooners (23-9, 15-3 Big 12) and the No. 4-seeded Hoosiers (25-5, 15-3 Big Ten).

What time does OU basketball vs. Indiana start?

Date: Monday, March 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

The Sooners and Hoosiers will tip off their NCAA Tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

What channel is OU vs. Indiana basketball on today?

Oklahoma vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 25

Spread: Indiana (-8.5)

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: OU +340 | Indiana -450

