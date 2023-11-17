What channel is OU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley basketball on today? Time and schedule

Coach Porter Moser and the OU men's basketball team will look to move to 4-0 on the season Friday night when the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) visit Norman.

Here's what you need to know:

More: OU men's basketball: Breaking down the Sooners' roster for the 2023-24 season

What time does OU basketball vs. UT Rio Grande Valley start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Vaqueros will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

More: Five things to know about OU men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

What channel is OU vs. UTRGV basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

John Rooney and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

More: OU's John Hugley IV showcases 'special' skills in win over Texas State

Oklahoma vs. UT Rio Grande Valley betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Oklahoma (-26.5)

Over/under: 153.5

Moneyline: OU -5000 | UTRGV +1400

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

More: 'It just came to him': OU's Otega Oweh has career night in win vs. Mississippi Valley State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley basketball: Channel, time