What channel is OU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley basketball on today? Time and schedule

The Oklahoman
·1 min read

Coach Porter Moser and the OU men's basketball team will look to move to 4-0 on the season Friday night when the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) visit Norman.

Here's what you need to know:

What time does OU basketball vs. UT Rio Grande Valley start?

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 17

  • Time: 7 p.m. CT

  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Vaqueros will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. UTRGV basketball on today?

John Rooney and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma vs. UT Rio Grande Valley betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

  • Spread: Oklahoma (-26.5)

  • Over/under: 153.5

  • Moneyline: OU -5000 | UTRGV +1400

