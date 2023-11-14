What channel is OU vs. Texas State on? Time, schedule for Sooners-Bobcats basketball game

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team continues its season with a home game against Texas State on Tuesday.

The Sooners (2-0) are fresh off an 82-43 home win over Mississippi Valley State on Friday, while the Bobcats (1-1) suffered a 75-65 road loss to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

OU basketball vs. Texas State start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Start time: 7 p.m. CT

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Texas State on today?

TV channel: Only streaming on ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN app, (here's how to stream it live)

