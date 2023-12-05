What channel is OU vs. Providence basketball on today? Time and schedule

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum passes the ball around Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Kylen Milton (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

NORMAN — The No. 19-ranked OU men's basketball team (7-0) returns home Tuesday for a game against Providence (7-1).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup, which is a part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle:

What time does OU basketball vs. Providence start?

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

What channel is OU vs. Providence basketball on today?

TV: ESPNU

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPNU game.

Oklahoma vs. Providence betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 4

Spread: Oklahoma (-5.5)

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: N/A

