What channel is OU vs. North Carolina basketball on today? Time and schedule

The No. 7-ranked OU men's basketball team is set to face No. 11 North Carolina at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners (10-0) and Tar Heels (7-3) will go to battle inside the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center in a game that's part of the Jumpman Invitational. Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

OU basketball vs. North Carolina: Jumpman Invitational score prediction, scouting report

What time does OU basketball vs. North Carolina start?

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

The Sooners and Tar Heels will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.

More: Five things to know about OU men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

What channel is OU vs. North Carolina basketball on today?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Dave O'Brien (play by play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Myron Medcalf (sideline) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday Dec. 20

Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU basketball vs. North Carolina game time, TV channel, streaming info