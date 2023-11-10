What channel is OU vs. Mississippi Valley State on today? Time, schedule for Sooners' game

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team continues its season Friday with a home game against Mississippi Valley State.

The Sooners (1-0) began their campaign with an 89-59 home win over Central Michigan on Monday, while the Delta Devils (0-1) suffered a 106-60 road loss to LSU on Monday. Here's what you need to know:

OU basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Start time: 7 p.m. CT

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Mississippi Valley State on today?

TV channel: Only streaming on ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN app, (here's how to stream it live)

