What channel is OU vs. Green Bay basketball on today? Time and schedule

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) works past Arkansas guard Layden Blocker (6) in the second half during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

NORMAN — The No.11-ranked OU men's basketball team (9-0) is set to host Green Bay (5-6) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Norman. Here's what you need to know the matchup:

What time does OU basketball vs. Green Bay start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Phoenix will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Green Bay basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Chad McKee (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

OU vs. Green Bay score updates

Oklahoma vs. Green Bay betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 16

Spread: Oklahoma (-24.5)

Over/under: 135.5

Moneyline: N/A

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU vs. Green Bay basketball: Channel, time