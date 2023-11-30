What channel is OU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball on today? Time and schedule

Coach Porter Moser and the 25th-ranked OU men's basketball team will look to move to 7-0 on the season Thursday night when the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) visit Norman.

Here's what you need to know the Sooners' students-only game at McCasland Field House:

More: OU men's basketball: Breaking down the Sooners' roster for the 2023-24 season

What time does OU basketball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff start?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: McCasland Field House in Norman

The Sooners and Golden Lions will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

More: Five things to know about OU men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

What channel is OU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Chad McKee and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 30

Spread: Oklahoma (-27.5)

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball: Channel, time