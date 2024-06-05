What channel is OU softball vs Texas on today in WCWS finals Game 1? Time, TV schedule

The No. 2-seeded Oklahoma softball team will face No. 1 Texas in the championship finals of the Women's College World Series.

The best-of-three series begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. OU hopes to become the first team to ever win four straight national championships, while Texas is searching for its first title in program history.

Here's everything you need to know about the Game 1:

What time is OU softball vs Texas today in WCWS championship series?

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

How to watch, listen to OU softball vs Texas in WCWS championship series

TV: ESPN (Fubo)

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

Weather for OU softball vs Texas in WCWS championship series

Forecast: Partly cloudy; 88 degrees; Winds NE at 10 mph; 8% chance of rain

