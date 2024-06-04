What channel is OU softball vs Florida on today? NCAA Tournament WCWS time, TV, streaming

The No. 2-seeded OU softball team will face No. 4 Florida in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

First pitch for the elimination game is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face No. 1 Texas in a best-of-three championship series, which begins Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

What time is OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series?

Date: Tuesday, June 4

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

How to watch, listen to OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

Weather for OU vs Florida in Women's College World Series

Forecast: Partly cloudy; 88 degrees; Winds S at 12 mph; 16% chance of rain

