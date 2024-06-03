What channel is OU softball vs Florida on today? NCAA Tournament WCWS time, TV, streaming

Coach Patty Gasso and the OU softball team are one win away from reaching their fifth consecutive Women's College World Series finals.

The second-seeded Sooners face fourth-seeded Florida Gators at 11 a.m. Monday at Devon Park in the first NCAA softball semifinal. The Gators (53-14) need to beat the Sooners (56-6) twice to advance.

Texas and Stanford meet in the other semifinal Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

What time is OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series?

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

How to watch, listen to OU vs Florida in 2024 Women's College World Series

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

Weather for OU vs ESPN in Women's College World Series

Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms; 75 degrees; Winds SSE at 14 mph; 35% chance of rain

