What channel is OU football vs. West Virginia on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Week 11

Can Brent Venables and the OU football team snap a two-game losing streak and stay in contention for the Big 12 championship game? We'll find out Saturday when the Sooners host West Virginia.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. WVU showdown:

What time does OU football vs. West Virginia start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Mountaineers is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Owen Field in Norman.

What channel is OU football vs. West Virginia on Saturday?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be the announcing crew for the Fox game.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8

Spread: Oklahoma (-12.58)

Over/under: 58.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -600 | West Virginia +425

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

