What channel is OU football vs. West Virginia on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Week 11
Can Brent Venables and the OU football team snap a two-game losing streak and stay in contention for the Big 12 championship game? We'll find out Saturday when the Sooners host West Virginia.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. WVU showdown:
More: OU football coach Brent Venables on offensive play-calling: 'We’re onto West Virginia'
What time does OU football vs. West Virginia start?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
Start time: 6 p.m. CT
Oklahoma's game vs. the Mountaineers is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Owen Field in Norman.
More: Could 'Rolodex' have helped OU football? Sooners still are among Big 12's top offenses
What channel is OU football vs. West Virginia on Saturday?
TV channel: Fox
Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)
Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be the announcing crew for the Fox game.
More: What is behind OU football's two-game skid? Dillon Gabriel says it's not 'losing focus'
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8
Spread: Oklahoma (-12.58)
Over/under: 58.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -600 | West Virginia +425
More: Which Big 12 school has best football/basketball coaching duo? Let's rank all 14 pairs
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Sept. 23: Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
Sept. 30: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20
Oct. 7: Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Oct. 21: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29
Oct. 28: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m. (Fox)
Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
More: How Dillon Gabriel's family is making every OU football game 'like a Thanksgiving'
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU-West Virginia channel, time, TV, streaming info for Week 11 game