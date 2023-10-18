What channel is OU football vs. UCF on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Sooners-Knights

It's Dillon Gabriel bowl week in Norman as the OU redshirt senior quarterback is set to face his former team, UCF, on Saturday at Owen Field.

Gabriel, who spent three seasons with the Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12), joined the Sooners (6-0, 3-0) after the 2021 season.

In 26 career games with UCF from 2019 through 2021, Gabriel completed 554 of 913 passes for 8,037 yards with 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Gabriel has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender in 2023, completing a career-high 72.3% of his passes for 1,878 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. UCF showdown:

What time does OU football vs. UCF start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 11 a.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Knights is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Owen Field in Norman.

What channel is OU football vs. UCF on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will be the announcing crew for the ABC game.

Oklahoma vs. UCF betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18

Spread: Oklahoma (-18.5)

Over/under: 64.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1100 | UCF +700

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

