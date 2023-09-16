What channel is OU football vs. Tulsa on today? Time, TV schedule for Sooners' Week 3 game

Can Brent Venables and the OU football team wrap up nonconference play with one more dominant defensive showing? We'll find out Saturday afternoon as the 16th-ranked Sooners (2-0) make a rare visit to Tulsa to face a Golden Hurricane squad led by first-year coach Kevin Wilson.

The Sooners have won nine consecutive games in the series since Tulsa's last win in 1996.

OU has outscored its opponents 101-11 this season with wins against Arkansas State (73-0) in the opener and SMU (28-11) last Saturday.

Tulsa (1-1) is coming off a 43-10 loss at No. 8 Washington last Saturday after overpowering Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the opener 42-7.

The Sooners open Big 12 play next Saturday on the road against league newcomer Cincinnati.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. Tulsa showdown:

What channel is OU football vs. Tulsa on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

What time does OU football vs. Tulsa start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Golden Hurricane is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Oklahoma (-28.5)

Over/under: 59.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -5000 | Tulsa +1400

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

