What channel is OU football vs. TCU on Friday? Time, TV for Sooners-Horned Frogs game

Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team wrap up the regular season Friday at home against TCU with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game still in play.

The Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) are coming off a 31-24 win last Saturday at BYU.

One season after playing for the national title, the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) have to win Friday just to reach bowl eligibility.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's OU vs. TCU showdown:

What time does OU football vs. TCU start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Start time: 11 a.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Horned Frogs is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT Friday at Owen Field in Norman.

What channel is OU football vs. TCU on Friday?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman will be the announcing crew for the Fox game.

Oklahoma vs. TCU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21

Spread: Oklahoma (-10.5)

Over/under: 63.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -400 | TCU +310

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

