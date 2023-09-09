What channel is OU football vs. SMU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 2 game

Get ready for the ACC-SEC Challenge. Well almost.

The SMU Mustangs will visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in a college football matchup birthed a year ago due to conference realignment.

With OU set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than scheduled, the league had the Sooners drop a scheduled series against Georgia (set for 2023 in Norman and 2031 in Athens) since the schools would soon be league mates.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs are leaving the American Athletic Conference after this season to join the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024, along with current Pac-12 members California and Stanford.

The Sooners are scheduled to visit Dallas in 2027 for the return game against the Mustangs.

After a dominant performance in a 73-0 win against Arkansas State in Week 1, the Sooners face a more daunting foe Saturday.

The Mustangs are coming off a 38-14 win against Louisiana Tech in their opener last week. Preston Stone went 23-for-37 passing for 248 yards with three touchdowns for SMU.

What channel is OU football vs. SMU on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ / SEC Network + (here's how to stream it live)

What time does OU football vs. SMU start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Start time: 5 p.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Mustangs is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. CT from Owen Field.

Oklahoma vs. SMU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 1

Spread: Oklahoma (-15.5)

Over/under: 69

Moneyline: Oklahoma -700 | SMU +475

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

