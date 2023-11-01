What channel is OU football vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Bedlam

The stakes could barely be any greater in what is likely the final Bedlam football game for the foreseeable future.

The ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) visit the 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday with first place in the conference on the line.

The Sooners lead the all-time series 91-19-7, but the series has been a competitive one in recent years.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. OSU showdown:

What time does OU football vs. Oklahoma State start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Bedlam football game between the Cowboys and Sooners is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

What channel is OU football vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN app, (here's how to stream it live)

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will be the announcing crew for the ABC game.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 1

Spread: Oklahoma (-6)

Over/under: 61.5

Moneyline: OU -225 | OSU +180

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

