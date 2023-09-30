What channel is OU football vs Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule for Sooners-Cyclones

Coach Brent Venables and the 14th-ranked OU football team host Iowa State on Saturday in the final tune-up before next week's Red River Rivalry game against Texas.

The Sooners (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) opened conference play last week with a 20-6 win at Cincinnati.

The Cyclones (2-2, 1-0) are coming off a 34-27 win against Oklahoma State last Saturday in Ames.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. Iowa State showdown:

What time does OU football vs. Iowa State start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Cyclones is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT from Owen Field in Norman.

What channel is OU football vs. Iowa State on today?

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be the announcing crew for the FS1 game.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29

Spread: Oklahoma (-20)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1400 | Iowa State +775

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

