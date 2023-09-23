What channel is OU football vs. Cincinnati on today? Time, TV for Sooners-Bearcats

Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team begin their last dance in the Big 12 on Saturday at Cincinnati, but leaving Nippert Stadium with a win might not be a waltz for the Sooners.

With Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff Show" broadcasting live from Cincinnati before the game, you can expect a charged atmosphere for the Bearcats' first game in the Big 12.

At least OU (3-0) enters their final Big 12 run before heading to the SEC in 2024 with plenty of momentum having wrapped up nonconference play last Saturday with a 66-17 win at Tulsa.

Cincinnati (2-1) is coming off a 31-24 overtime loss to in-state rival Miami (Ohio).

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. Cincinnati showdown:

What channel is OU football vs. Cincinnati on today?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will be the announcing crew for the Fox game.

What time does OU football vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Start time: 11 a.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Bearcats is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22

Spread: Oklahoma (-14)

Over/under: 56.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -600 | Cincinnati +425

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

